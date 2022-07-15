Women's Euro 2022: Is Ellen White England's all-time leading scorer?

As England continue their Women's Euro 2022 campaign, we look at how Ellen White compares to England's all-time top goal-getters

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Ellen White of England celebrates scoring her teams third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

As England (opens in new tab) continue their quest for Women's Euro 2022 glory on home soil, their ever-reliable centre-forward Ellen White continues to find the net. 

The three-time England Women's Player of the Year been doing it for well over a decade, scoring her first international goal against Austria (opens in new tab) back in March 2010.

Last November, White - who has earned 109 caps for her country - became England's all-time leading women's goalscorer, hitting a hat-trick in an extraordinary 20-0 World Cup qualifying win over Latvia.

And it's come as absolutely no surprise to see the Manchester City star keep adding to her total since.

White's brace in the Lionesses' historic 8-0 thrashing (opens in new tab) of Norway (opens in new tab) at Women's Euro 2022 - a result which saw Sarina Wiegman's side book their spot in the quarter-finals as Group A winners - took her tally to 52, leaving her just one goal short of yet another milestone.

Next time the 33-year-old gets on the scoresheet - which could be in tonight's final group match against Northern Ireland (opens in new tab) - she will draw level with Wayne Rooney as England's all-time top goalscorer.

Also hunting down Rooney's record is England men's captain Harry Kane, who's currently sitting on 50 international goals - although the Three Lions aren't in action again until September.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Beth Mead of England celebrates after scoring her sides 5th goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, England.

(Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...