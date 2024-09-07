Women's Euro 2025 stadiums: Host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know

Women's Euro 2025 stadiums have been confirmed. It's the next major tournament on the horizon and will see England's Lionesses defend the title they won on home soil back in 2022.

While we still don't know all the qualifiers and therefore are awaiting the final schedule, the eight stadiums that will be hosting the action have been confirmed, as Switzerland gears up to host their first major tournament since Euro 2008, which they shared with Austria.

Here, FourFourTwo has all you need to know on the eight host venues that will be used at Euro 2025, plus the odd bit of trivia that you can bore your mates with down the pub...

Women's Euro 2025 stadiums

Basel

1. St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Sevilla won the 2016 Europa League at St. Jakob-Park (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Opened: 2001

Capacity: 38,512

Club: FC Basel

Euro 2025 highlight: Final

St. Jakob-Park is the biggest football stadium in Switzerland and therefore the obvious choice to host the final. Home to FC Basel, it played host to six games at Euro 2008 and was the venue for the 2016 Europa League final which saw Liverpool lose to Sevilla.

The new stadium replaced for the former St. Jakob Stadium which played host to six games during the 1954 World Cup, including England's 4-2 quarter-final defeat to defending champions Uruguay.

Did you know? During Euro 2008, a torrential rain storm during Turkey's 2-1 win over Switzerland left the pitch in such a poor state it had to be relaid mid-tournament, the first time that had been attempted during a tournament of that sizr.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bern

2. Stadion Wankdorf

Stadion Wankdorf in Bern

Opened: 2005

Capacity: 31,783

Club: Young Boys

Euro 2025 highlight: Quater-final

Switzerland's second-biggest all-seater stadium is another ground that was built on the same site of an existing stadium, with the former Wandorf Stadium playing host to the 1954 World Cup final, known as The Miracle of Bern.

During Euro 2008, it hosted three group games, all of which were won by the Netherlands.

Did you know? The stadium features one single red seat known as 'The Hot Seat' and is occupied for each game by a notable personality, who often has ties to Young Boys.

Geneva

General view of the Stade de Geneve (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Stade de Genève

Opened: 2003

Capacity: 30,084

Club: Servette

Euro 2025 highlight: Semi-final

The Stade de Genève will host five Euro 2025 matches and like most of the grounds on this list was also a Euro 2008 venue, with three group games taking place there.

The hosts will play their final Group A match in Geneva, before the ground welcomes a quarter-final and a semi-final.

Did you know? The stadium played host to one of England men's most memorable friendly wins of the modern era, when the Three Lions beat Argentina 3-2 in November 2005.

Zurich

4. Letzigrund

General view of the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened: 2007

Capacity: 26,104

Clubs: FC Zurich, Grasshoppers, FC Zurich Frauen

Euro 2025 highlight: Semi-final

The 26,000-capacity multi-purpose ground has played host to athletic and big-name concerts since it opened in 2007 when it replaced the Zurich's previous Hardturm Stadium on the same site that was built in 1925.

Did you know? The likes of Taylor Swift, Madonna and the Rolling Stones have all played concerts at the stadium.

St. Gallen

5. Arena St. Gallen

A general view of the St.Gallen stadium (Image credit: RvS.Media/Sandro Schmuki/Getty Images)

Opened: 2008

Capacity: 19,694

Club: St. Gallen

Euro 2025 highlight: Three group stage matches

While the stadium opened in 2008, it was not a Euro 2008 venue, but open by hosting one of Switzerland's warm-up matches against Liechtenstein prior to the tournament.

Will play host to three group games during Euro 2025.

Did you know? The stadium regularly hosts international games between teams not based in Europe, such as Saudi Arabia, Peru, Chile and Brazil.

Lucerne

6. Allmend Stadion Luzern

General View of the Allmend Stadium (Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Opened: 2011

Capacity: 16,800

Club: FC Luzern

Euro 2025 highlight: Three group stage matches

Also known as the Swissporarena, the multi-use stadium has a striking gold exterior and has regularly hosted Swiss national team friendlies and qualifiers since opening in 2011.

Did you know? The Swissporarena's tenants FC Luzern have won just one league title in their history, which came in 1989.

Sion

A general view of the Stade de Tourbillon (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Stade de Tourbillon

Opened: 1968

Capacity: 16,263

Club: FC Sion

Euro 2025 highlight: Three group stage matches

The Stade de Tourbillon is the second smallest stadium in terms of capacity being used at Euro 2025, with space for just over 16,000 fans and was renovated in 1989. It has been an occasional venue for the Swiss men's team and will host three group Euro 2025 group games.

Did you know? Build in 1968, this is the oldest stadium to be used at Euro 2025.

Thun

8. Arena Thun

The Arena Thun is located by the Alps (Image credit: RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images)

Opened: 2011

Capacity: 10,398

Club: FC Thun

Euro 2025 highlight: Three group stage matches

With a capacity of just over 10,000, this will be the smallest stadium used in the tournament and played host to two of Switzerland women's Euro 2022 qualifiers and has been a regular venue for the men's under-21s team.

Did you know? Tenants FC Thun were forced to move from their previous Stadion Lachen in 2011 after the Swiss Football league claimed it was no longer fit for top-tier football, forcing the club into building a new stadium.