10 of football’s funniest technology fails (and the odd win)

With Arsenal the only club in Europe’s top five divisions not to sign an outfield player in summer 2015, Gunners fans were open to any form of transfer gossip. So when Twitter suggested Arsene Wenger had spent £34m on a 16-year-old called Rex Socco, the club’s social media following went into panic mode (very uncharacteristic behaviour, we know).

Videos of the player scoring wonderful goals were suddenly unearthed from nowhere, with comparisons made to fellow teenage sensation Anthony Martial. It was later rumbled as a hoax, however, with marketing agency Social Chain taking responsibility for the prank.