10 great players you probably never knew suffered relegation

Xherdan Shaqiri, Jonny Evans and Mario Lemina have all played Champions League football in the past. That isn’t the only thing they have in common: all three players are currently staring relegation to the Championship in the face.

It’s fair to say none of Shaqiri, Evans and Lemina anticipated demotion when they joined Stoke, West Brom and Southampton respectively, but far superior footballers have suffered the drop in the past. In this slideshow, we pick out 10 of them.