10 teams that nearly won everything... and lost it all

There is nothing more difficult in football than the balancing act of taking a team deep into several competitions at the same time.

Success is guaranteed to land you a place among your club’s pantheon of greats, but if you fail there is no shortage of people queueing up to say there are no prizes for second place.

Manchester City landed their first piece of silverware of the season in Sunday’s League Cup final, but their fates in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup are still to be determined...