11 of the feistiest and funniest manager-journalist exchanges

“I don’t speak to cheating b*st*rds,” barked Clough at a gaggle of Italian hacks after his Derby side lost 3-1 to Juventus in the first leg of the European Cup semi-final at the Stadio delle Alpi. Weeks later, Clough claimed: “Juventus bought the referee. Of that there is no shadow of a doubt.”

English journalist Brian Glanville had the unenviable task of translating Clough’s “b*st*rds” jibe at the subsequent press conference after Derby’s controversial defeat. The Rams could only scrape a 0-0 draw in the return. This time, Clough refused to “give anytime whatsoever to cheating Italian wordsmiths. They can shove it.”