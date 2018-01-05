12 Premier League stars who really need to move this month

As the above image indicates, January signings can be hit and miss. While Luis Suarez became a hero at Liverpool, almost firing the club to an unlikely Premier League title in 2013/14, Andy Carroll struggled to live up to his (significant) price tag.

Both men found the chance to join the Reds too good to turn down in 2011, with former club Newcastle suggesting Carroll handed in a transfer request in order to force through a move – a version of events disputed by the towering centre-forward. With the mid-season market open for business once more, the following players would be advised to use any means possible to find a new employer…