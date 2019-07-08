The 25 most expensive Premier League transfers EVER

Roy Keane became the most expensive player in British football history when Manchester United signed him from Nottingham Forest for £3.75m back in 1993. Since then, things have spiralled out of control and the following list is at risk of being re-written several times this summer alone.

The fees given here are the originally reported sums for players minus add-ons. Unless you can hack into Roman Abramovich’s accounts (please don’t), you can’t always know the exact fee...