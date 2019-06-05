31 things everybody forgot happened in 2018/19

Unai Emery’s baptism of fire as Arsenal boss left him with burn marks after he lost to Manchester City and Chelsea in his first two competitive games.

However, the Gunners bounced back with a superb run of 11 wins in a row across all competitions, which seems like an eternity ago now.

They did admittedly have a friendly fixture schedule (Fulham, Brentford, Vorskla Poltava…) but even so, the Emirates outfit went on to take points in their meetings with four of the eventual top seven clubs. The unbeaten streak came to a halt against Southampton in mid-December, four months and 23 games on from their previous reverse.