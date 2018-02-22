The 7 fiercest club rivalries to be created in the Champions League

The Parisians' dream of winning the Champions League was buried by Barcelona no less than three times in the last five seasons, and they’re unlikely to forget the amazing events of March 2017 any time soon.

PSG dramatically lost on away goals in 2013 when Pedro Rodriguez scored the crucial equaliser at Camp Nou. Then were soundly beaten 5-1 on aggregate in 2015, but in 2017 they made sure of progressing by thrashing their illustrious opponents 4-0 at Parc des Princes. Or so they thought...

An incredible comeback, inspired by Neymar and finished off by Sergi Roberto, resulted in Barcelona’s 6-1 triumph in the return leg. Now that Neymar has controversially left for Paris, the next meeting promises to be red-hot.