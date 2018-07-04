9 World Cup squads that spectacularly imploded mid-tournament

“You boys are greedy,” barked West Germany coach Helmut Schon at his charges, “and if people find out what you're doing, they will spit on you in the street.” The reason for Schon’s ire was that his squad – offered around £4,900 per man in bonuses – was pushing for a figure more in line with the Dutch and the Italians; around £16,900.

At one point, Schon threatened to pick a second-string side for their opener against Chile, but captain Franz Beckenbauer rallied the troops. It didn’t work, and the Mannschaf famously lost 1-0 to East Germany in the group phase, after which the players smoked and drank until dawn. Schon once more vowed to step down, yet somehow this motley crew rallied to win the World Cup with victory over the Dutch in the final.