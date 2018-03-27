Are you still going? 20 famous players you thought retired years ago

You don't control the universe. Just because you haven't thought of a player for a while doesn't mean he's retired. Plenty of names from yesteryear still stomp the fields every weekend – from a France 98 midfielder to Englishmen plying their trade in far-flung global corners.

Here, we take a look at 20 footballers still kicking a ball around for a living, just perhaps in a dimmer – or distant – spotlight. From MLS and J-League to the burgeoning markets of Malaysia and India, there has never been a better time to be a footballing gun-for-hire, even if you're nudging 40 and your best moments came to a Britpop soundtrack.