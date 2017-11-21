The best 25 Zlatan Ibrahimovic quotes: The world according to Manchester United's comeback king

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered knee ligament damage in a Europa League clash with Anderlecht in April, many feared the worst. Having won trophies in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and England in a magnificent career, it was widely opined that a player in his mid-30s would either have to hang up his boots or move to a second-tier competition such as MLS or the Chinese Super League.

Instead, Ibrahimovic signed another one-year contract with Manchester United in the summer, before completing his comeback far quicker than anticipated with a substitute appearance against Newcastle in November. With the Swede set to play an important role as United challenge for silverware under Jose Mourinho, headline writers will be licking their lips at the thought of post-match interviews filled with controversial barbs and withering put-downs.

Here are the best Ibrahimovic quotes to date.