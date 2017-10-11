Football's 20 funniest fakes: cons, kidnappings... and Kolo's cars

The fake passport scandal that first broke during 2000 saw a number of red-faced South American players turned back at European airports. Italy was hit hardest, with 24 Serie A stars implicated. The country’s strict quota on non-EU players prompted clubs to find ways of circumnavigating the law.

Lazio midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron’s claims to Calabrian ancestry were debated in courtrooms for most of the last decade until finally, in 2009, he was officially absolved of any wrongdoing. Maria Elena Tedaldi, who helped Veron obtain an Italian passport, was given a 15-month prison sentence.