Ranked! The best World Cup kits released so far

With just four months to go until the big kick-off in Russia, it's officially time to start getting excited about the 21st edition of the greatest show on earth. Nearly half of the 32 World Cup participants have released their kits ahead of the tournament, and as you might expect it's a mixed bag.

Fear not, however, for FourFourTwo is here to sort the delightful from the dire, with this slideshow ranking all 15 of the jerseys unveiled so far.