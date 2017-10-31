Spooky! 12 of football's weirdest streaks and hoodoos

Andres Iniesta has scored some important goals in his illustrious career, not least the 2010 World Cup Final winner for Spain against the Netherlands, and the late strike that knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League semi-finals in 2009.

Remarkably, the midfielder has now scored 55 club and 12 international goals – that's 67 in total, mathematicians – and not one of them has come in a defeat. The only time he's been on the losing side in a game he scored came way back in February 2003; a 2-1 Segunda defeat for Barcelona B.