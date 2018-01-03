They played for both Tottenham and West Ham - but who got the better deal?

Signed by Spurs in 2000, Etherington spent three seasons at White Hart Lane without ever really establishing himself in the first team. The winger handed in a transfer request in 2002 but failed to secure a move away; a few months later, he surprised fans by finally making the breakthrough and enjoying a run of starts for the first time in his Tottenham career.

His six years at West Ham between 2003 and 2009 were far more fruitful, however, Etherington playing 195 times as the club earned promotion from the Championship, reached the FA Cup final and secured two top-half finishes in the Premier League.

Rating per club: Tottenham 5/10, West Ham 7/10