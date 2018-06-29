What happened to the youngest teenager of every World Cup from 1958 to 2014?

When the 2018 World Cup got under way on June 14, seven of the 736 participants were teenagers: Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, France’s Kylian Mbappe, England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Australia’s Daniel Arzani, Nigeria’s Francis Uzoho, Senegal’s Moussa Wague and Panama’s Jose Luis Rodriguez, all of whom were 19 on the opening day of the tournament.

In this slideshow, we look back at the youngest player from every World Cup since 1958 and detail what happened to them after their early exploits on the biggest stage of all…