Which players have scored 10+ Premier League goals for Manchester United?

The goals haven’t exactly been flying in for Manchester United this season, but Scott McTominay’s opener against Norwich on Sunday marked a historic moment.

It was the club’s 2,000th league goal since 1992/93, making them the first team to reach that target, and sent them 142 goals clear of Arsenal. The following players have scored at least 10 times in the Premier League for United and made a significant contribution to racking up that tally over the years...