Mats Hummels News and Features

Date of birth: December 16, 1988
Instagram: @aussenrist15
Clubs: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £33.8 million
After swapping Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund early in his career, became one of the most highly-regarded defenders in Europe in his eight years at Westfalenstadion and was a key member of the Germany team which won the World Cup in 2014. A return to Bayern came in 2016 and he went on to win the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons there before returning to Dortmund in the summer of 2019.
By FourFourTwo Staff
