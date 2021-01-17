Mesut Özil News and Features
Date of birth: October 15, 1988
Instagram: @m10_official
Club(s): Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce
Country: Germany
Signing fee: Free
After continuing to divide the Arsenal fanbase having moved to the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid eight years ago, Ozil eventually joined Fenerbahce in the 2021 January transfer window. While there is no mistaking his talent for picking a pass and providing assists, his consistency and work-rate have been called into question on occasion, as Mikel Arteta froze him out of the squad. On his day, however, there are very few who can lay a glove on the former Germany international and his undoubted ability when in possession of the ball.
