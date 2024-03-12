Ramadan in the Premier League: Everything you need to know

The holy month of Ramadan began on the evening of Sunday, March 10, as Muslims across the globe celebrate one of the most important months of the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan will run until April 9 and for those observing, it means they will refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until dusk, which is currently around 12 hours between approximately 6am and 6pm.

A number of big-name footballers will observe Ramadan and fast over the next month. This means that they will be playing and training without being able to take on the same liquids, energy gels and other products as their teammates.

Which players observe Ramadan in the Premier League?

Several Premier League players past and present have previously discussed how they observe Ramadan during the season.

Last year, Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny said that players are not majorly impacted by fasting, insisting that it brings them the satisfaction that God is happy with them.

“For us it's not a big difference,” he told the Arsenal website. “We're happy because Ramadan comes 30 days every year and you don't really think too much about how much you will be fasting. We do something for God and God is happy for us to do this.

“Every footballer when he trains, he needs to drink. After training we eat food. Ramadan doesn't give you this but it gives you another thing, it gives you peace that God will be happy with you and the respect you're going to get from the people.

“How many goals has Salah scored? Some players when they are fasting and they are scoring goals you can see them and they're doing great.

“This shows it's actually something really good because God is happy with you.”

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure told the BBC last year that fasting has not caused him any issues.

“I fast every day,” he said. “I don't miss any days. Sometimes playing football has been hard because Ramadan has been in the summer and during pre-season. But I have always been lucky to practise Ramadan and there have never been problems with my physical condition - I am grateful for that.”

Elsewhere, many former Premier League stars have posted social media messages about Ramadan in recent days.

Former Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil said: “Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. May this Ramadan bring us peace, joy and lots of blessings.”

Antonio Rudiger posted a message on Instagram: “Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims around the world. May the almighty accept our fasting and prayers.”

The likes Paul Pogba, Ilkay Gundogan, Nayef Aguerd, Sadio Mane and Hakim Ziyech have also issued messages on social media.

How do players fast when they have to play?

Players have a number of ways that they manage their training and matchplay during Ramadan.

Sometimes this will involve getting up early to eat, with The Athletic explaining that Wesley Fofana would wake up at 2.30am to eat during his time at Leicester City in 2021, when Ramadan fell later in the year and the day was longer.

Another method that some players employ is to start fasting before Ramadan starts so that their bodies can adapt quickly.

There have also been instances where players have chosen to skip fasting ahead of a crucial match and instead making up the days later in the year.

Ahead of the Champions League final in 2018, Jurgen Klopp discussed the choice that Mohamed Salah had to make before the clash against Real Madrid that fell in May.

"Religion is private, how I understand it," he said. "Nothing to say about that but all fine you will see him out there. In training he is full of power - you need to be the day before a final."

Do the Premier League permit breaks mid-game for fasting?

Last season saw several Premier League games that kicked off shortly after sunset paused so that Muslim players could take on fluids and supplements pitchside for the first time.

Teams and match officials would discuss before the game if a break was required and then agree on a time for the stoppage, with Everton and Tottenham’s match last April being the first, with Toffees stars Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye taking the opportunity to break their fasts.

