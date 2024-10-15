Quiz! Can you name every club Mesut Ozil assisted against for Arsenal?

Football quiz time – and today's all about Mesut Ozil, who turns 36 today.

The silky German playmaker caught the world's attention when he smashed Arsenal's transfer record, becoming known as English football's premier assist connoisseur in north London. There was no quite like him: he had the brain to find a pass where there was seemingly no way through.

And though he left by mutual consent, his contract cancelled not long after signing a new deal, he gave so much joy to Gooners. Ozil wasn't just prolific, he was elegant, deft and evoked a spirit that perhaps hadn't been seen by this club since the days of Dennis Bergkamp.

(Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every player to score for Arsenal in their Invincibles season?

Ozil had a life long before the Premier League, as a Galactico at Real Madrid, while his exploits for Germany earned him multiple individual awards in his homeland, culminating in the World Cup in 2014 while a Gunner.

But for today's Arsenal quiz… we want you to name his victims while wearing red and white. Hints available if you sign into Kwizly below, too – we'll give you the next letter of the next club that you're currently working on.

64 clubs on the list, six minutes to name them all, across all competitions. This isn't just a Premier League quiz!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

