Arsenal given green light to sign 'the next Mesut Ozil' following surprising turn of events: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are looking at improving their creative options this summer - and could do so with a stunning playmaker

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on February 04, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have a golden opportunity to sign a hugely talented young playmaker compared to the great Mesut Ozil.

Ozil moved to N5 on Deadline Day of 2013 for a club-record £42.5 million, helping to inspire the Gunners to three FA Cups during his time. A controversial figure by the end of his time at Arsenal, the World Cup winner was undoubtedly one of the most technically gifted footballers in Europe at his peak and it's still seen as a major coup that the north Londoners managed to sign him.

