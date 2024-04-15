Arsenal given green light to sign 'the next Mesut Ozil' following surprising turn of events: report

Arsenal have a golden opportunity to sign a hugely talented young playmaker compared to the great Mesut Ozil.

Ozil moved to N5 on Deadline Day of 2013 for a club-record £42.5 million, helping to inspire the Gunners to three FA Cups during his time. A controversial figure by the end of his time at Arsenal, the World Cup winner was undoubtedly one of the most technically gifted footballers in Europe at his peak and it's still seen as a major coup that the north Londoners managed to sign him.

Now, his heir to the throne could follow the same path to work under Mikel Arteta, with the Basque's side perhaps needing a little more creativity, with Martin Odegaard tasked with the bulk of it in midfield.

Mesut Ozil was a spectacularly gifted footballer who had a tough end to his Arsenal career (Image credit: PA)

Fichajes in Spain are reporting that “all roads lead to” Turkish talent Arda Guler leaving Real Madrid on loan next season, following an injury-hit first season at the 14-time European champions.

Turkish outlet Takvim linked Arsenal with a move this time last year, with plenty of comparisons made between the teenager and Ozil, who mentored him at Fenerbahce. With the likes of Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe failing to step up to help Odegaard in Arteta's midfield this season, the Gunners could well return for Guler to assist – just as they did when they signed Ozil from Los Blancos 11 years ago.

In FourFourTwo's view, this would be a smart move from Arsenal. The Gunners need more creativity in midfield and have missed Vieira this season, with his long-passing having been a dangerous weapon against mid-blocks in times gone by.

Arda Guler could be leaving Madrid on loan (Image credit: Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Realistically though, Arsenal are beyond the point where loans are considered in their squad anymore. If the Gunners are to bring anyone new into the club this summer, it will be a permanent deal – and with Guler unproven in Europe's top five leagues, it would be a massive surprise to task him with a senior role in this side.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Guler is worth €15, according to Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are about to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko following the Ukrainian's bad performance against Aston Villa. One wonderkid could be about to leave too, with Gabriel Jesus set for a departure.

The Gunners could sign a controversial striker, however, while Joshua Kimmich has been linked. Former vice-chairman David Dein, meanwhile, has shared a story of how the Invincibles would intimidate their opponents.