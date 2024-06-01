270 Real Madrid fans 'left stranded' in Spain ahead of Champions League final

Real Madrid fans may be used to seeing their team in Champions League finals, but a large group of Los Blancos' supporters seem set to miss out on Saturday's showpiece at Wembley after being stranded in Spain.

According to AS, 270 Madrid fans were unable to travel to London early on Saturday due to an aircraft fault, having paid over €1,000 per person for travel to the final against Borussia Dortmund.

The trip was organised by the Capote y Montera supporters' club and booked with the Coge la Maleta travel agency at a cost of €1,095 each.

Real Madrid's players celebrate after winning the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the aircradt fault unable to be fixed, Real Madrid tried to book some of the passengers on different flights, but availability was extremely low ahead of Saturday night's game and AS said only 16 had successfully made their way to London.

Affected passengers will be entitled to €250 in compensation for the cancelled flight, but that seems scant reward for missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime – even if it probably won't be long until Madrid return to another Champions League final.

Those unable to travel are expected to be offered a VIP ticket by the club to watch Real in action at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Meanwhile, AS have claimed that some of the passengers have been victims of a scam, although the Spanish outlet did not offer any information as to how the fans believe they have been ripped off.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Madrid are aiming to win the European Cup for a 15th time on Saturday night and a for a first in London.

Los Blancos head into the game against Dortmund at Wembley as big favourites.

More Real Madrid stories

'I kept dragging Jude Bellingham outside and he didn't like it - I remember thinking he would go far, but I never expected where he is now': Wayne Rooney on how Bellingham is a future England captain

Jude Bellingham on potential Kylian Mbappe rivalry as Real Madrid set to dominate Ballon d'Or running

How many Champions League finals have Real Madrid won?