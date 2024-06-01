270 Real Madrid fans 'left stranded' in Spain ahead of Champions League final

By
published

A large number of Real Madrid fans were set to miss Saturday's Champions League final after they were left 'stranded' in Spain

Real Madrid fans outside Wembley ahead of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in June 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid fans may be used to seeing their team in Champions League finals, but a large group of Los Blancos' supporters seem set to miss out on Saturday's showpiece at Wembley after being stranded in Spain.

According to AS, 270 Madrid fans were unable to travel to London early on Saturday due to an aircraft fault, having paid over €1,000 per person for travel to the final against Borussia Dortmund.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.