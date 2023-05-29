A former big-money Arsenal and Manchester United forward is looking for a shock Premier League return that no one saw coming

Alexis Sanchez could make the most unexpected transfer of the summer – by returning to the Premier League ahead of next season.

The Chilean, who made himself a fan favourite over four years at Arsenal before flopping at Manchester United, has just had his best season since leaving north London with Marseille, scoring 14 goals from 33 appearances in Ligue 1.

Now a free agent, the 34-year-old fancies a return to the Premier League, according to The Sun. The paper also reports that rumours are circulating in Chile that even a return to Arsenal could be on the cards.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta played with Sanchez at Arsenal for two years before his retirement in 2016, and the pair both have backgrounds with Barcelona – although Arteta's youth stint at the club did not cross over with Sanchez's 2011 to 2014 period there.

Even so, it would be a surprising move for a team that has just mounted their first serious title challenge in years, and an ambitious smaller side looking for experience in depth might be a more realistic destination.

Having won two FA Cups with Arsenal, Sanchez's move to Manchester United didn't work out. The Red Devils splashed big money on the forward's salary to ward off interest from Manchester City, but he suffered from injuries during his time at Old Trafford and failed to find form.

He did bag a Serie A title and Coppa Italia during his time at Inter Milan, but was still not the same player he had been during his Barça and Arsenal years.

Plenty of Arsenal transfer rumours have been doing the rounds recently, following their surprise Premier League title challenge. Other forwards linked with a move include Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque from Athletico Panaraense, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and perennial gossip page favourite Dusan Vlahovic.