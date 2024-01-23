‘A game changer’ – Jan Molby on impact Kylian Mbappe would have at Liverpool

Jan Molby believes that Kylian Mbappe would have a huge impact at Liverpool if a sensational free transfer materialises, but says the huge finances involved could be a stumbling block.

A report from L'Equipe states that the French superstar met with club owner John W Henry on a private jet about the possibility of moving to Anfield, fuelling excitement that the 25-year-old could be a Premier League player next season.

While Molby would welcome the addition of Mbappe, he is unconvinced that the club can get a deal over the line.

Jan Molby wants Mbappe at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I'm a little bit sceptical, yes he's available on a free transfer but there are still significant wages to be paid and I don't know if Liverpool would be prepared to do that,” he told FourFourTwo via Free Bets.

“We saw with Mohamed Salah that they paused for a second, before deciding it was the right move to give him what he wanted and what he was worth [a new long-term deal in July 2022].

“I'd love to see Kylian Mbappe; it'd be a game changer, but whether it's going to happen I'm a little bit sceptical.”

Molby then turned his attention to an existing forward at the club, and assessed Darwin Nunez’s progress this season. The Dane stressed that while goals have not been as free-flowing as many would have hoped, his overall impact on the team cannot be questioned.

“He's an impact player; there's no doubt about that,” he explained.

Jan Molby called Nunez an "impact player" (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“In an ideal world, because he is getting the chances, you'd probably like him to score a few more goals.

“But he's an impact player and I think Darwin Nunez is always going to be that type of player. We don't know what we're going to get from game to game, but you're going to get something.

“One day it might be two goals, another day he might get two assists, and on another, he might miss a couple of sitters.

“That's the way he plays and I don't think you'll ever be able to put him into your box, and get what you got from somebody like Bobby [Roberto] Firmino. We're talking about a completely different type of player.”

Liverpool are flying high right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, one player that has come to the fore in recent months is Curtis Jones, and Molby waxed lyrically about the 22-year-old’s progress.

“Curtis came into the first-team wanting to be the main attacking man in midfield, but that's not how you play in Jurgen Klopp's side.

“You have to be reliable and a support unit for the front three, while protecting the back four. I think he's taken that on board, so I'm delighted and surprised at how well he's doing.”

Jan Molby was speaking to FourFourTwo via Free Bets.

