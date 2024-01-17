Kylian Mbappe makes surprising admission on future, as transfer speculation intensifies

Kylian Mbappe has offered an insight into his future career move, with his current PSG contract due to expire in just six months.

With Liverpool and Real Madrid both heavily linked with the Frenchman, while PSG remain committed to keeping their star player, Mbappe is the centre of much transfer speculation.

Currently, Mbappe has the option to sign for any club outside of France for free, ahead of a move in June when his PSG contract expires. However, it seems like the 25-year-old won't rush into a decision as he keeps his options open.

Mbappe could leave PSG for free this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, though, Mbappe has made a surprising admission about his future, referring to the recent decisions taken by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Europe for MLS and the Saudi Pro League, respectively.

“Many great players who have left their mark on football history have left Europe this summer and we are entering a new era of football," Mbappe told GQ.

"It’s the normal cycle of this sport and at one point it will be my turn to leave. These changes do not concern me and I am simply thinking of continuing my career following my own path.”

Mbappe seems himself leaving Europe in the future, just like Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbappe did have the option in the summer of 2023 to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, after they submitted an eye-watering £260m bid to PSG to acquire his services. They also offered him a one-year contract worth £170m, allowing him to return to Europe at the end of the deal if he so wished.

The Frenchman refused, though, with footballing reasons reportedly at the forefront of his mind. His desire to win another major trophy with PSG meant he didn't even entertain discussions with the Middle Eastern side, while Neymar's departure also ensured he would become the undisputed main man in Paris, too.

Regardless, it is telling that Mbappe sees his long-term future away from Europe, with Messi and Ronaldo both leaving in their late-30s to continue playing professionally elsewhere.

Liverpool are "in contact" with Mbappe over a potential summer move, while his move to Real Madrid has been denied.

There are plenty of options available to Mbappe, though, with the power in his hands.