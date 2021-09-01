Aaron Danks appointed first-team coach at Aston Villa
By PA Staff
Aston Villa have announced the appointment of Aaron Danks as first-team coach.
Danks joins Dean Smith’s staff at Villa from Anderlecht, where he was working with boss Vincent Kompany.
He has previously had coaching roles within the Football Association, including working with England Under-21s, and in West Brom’s academy.
