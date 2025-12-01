‘He's emerged into a heck of a goalkeeper – he’s a joy to watch’ Brad Friedel names the Premier League's best goalkeeper right now, and it ISN'T Alisson or Donnarumma

Former Premier League star Friedel has been hugely impressed with one goalkeeper in particular this Premier League season

Brad Friedel knows a thing or two about Premier League goalkeeping. Across a two-decade career in England’s top flight, the former USA international built a reputation for reliability.

Friedel still holds the record for the most consecutive Premier League appearances, racking up an astonishing run of 310 straight games throughout spells with Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

‘Over the last few years, it’s Alisson. His one versus one goalkeeping has been outstanding’ Friedel is full of praise for Liverpool’s No.1.

For several years, Friedel believes there has been a clear frontrunner in England’s top flight. "I would have said over the last few years Alisson," Friedel tells FourFourTwo on behalf of BetVictor.

"His one-versus-one goalkeeping has been outstanding. That ability has allowed his coaches, whether that be Jurgen Klopp before or Arne Slot now, to play a high line and be very aggressive in their defending. He is not only a fantastic shot stopper but he’s also very good with his feet."

Since joining Liverpool in 2018, Alisson’s shot-stopping and composure in possession have transformed Liverpool’s defence and inspired the Reds to major silverware, including two Premier League titles.

His sweeping allowed Klopp’s side to compress the pitch, suffocating opponents high up the field, and Slot has reaped the rewards of the Brazilian's experience since taking over in the summer of 2024.

But injuries and illness this season have interrupted Alisson's rhythm. Friedel believes another goalkeeper has taken his mantle as the Premier League’s best.

"This season, with injury and illness having affected Alisson quite a lot, I would probably have to put David Raya into that category at the moment," Friedel says. "He’s offering something very similar to Alisson in terms of his classic goalkeeping attributes, coupled with a passing range that has become his team’s first line of attack. He’s emerged into a heck of a ‘keeper and watching his development has been a joy, to be honest."

Raya’s rise has been remarkable. After impressing at Blackburn and then reaching the Premier League with Brentford, he made the leap to Arsenal, where his passing range appealed to Arteta.

This season, Arsenal have been rock solid at the back, with Raya playing a key role in their assault on the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Friedel also highlighted another Premier League favourite of his – Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez."One goalkeeper I love, and have loved for a long time, and I liked his perseverance coming through was Martinez," he says.

“But for me, right now, Raya is the best.”

