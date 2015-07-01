Abbiati extends Milan stay

Veteran goalkeeper Christian Abbiati has extended his stay at Milan by another season after agreeing a one-year deal.

The 37-year-old moved to San Siro in 1998 and has made over 300 appearances for the Serie A giants, winning three league titles, a Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League along the way.

After loan spells at Juventus, Torino and Atletico Madrid, Abbiati returned to Milan and was first choice for five seasons until the arrival of Diego Lopez.

Abbiati was restricted to 11 league appearances following Lopez's transfer from Real Madrid as the Spaniard was installed as Filippo Inzaghi's number one.

However, Abbiati's performances did enough to convince the Milan hierarchy to offer him a new deal, taking him into an 18th year at the club.