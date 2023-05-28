Abdoulaye Doucoure rocket saves Everton from relegation on nail-biting final day

A belting strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure saved Everton from disaster on the final day of the Premier League season, as the Toffees avoided relegation with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The hosts had been in the top flight since 1954 – and hadn't been relegated from any division since 1951 – but their enduring stay at the highest level of English football was in real danger of ending after 69 years at one stage.

With almost an hour on the clock on Merseyside, Everton were still being held by Bournemouth as Leicester led 1-0 at home to West Ham.

As things stood, Sean Dyche's side – who started the day outside the relegation zone in 17th and knew victory would guarantee survival – were heading through the trapdoor and down to the Championship.

Sean Dyche was appointed Everton manager in January

Bournemouth had already been mathematically safe for the best part of two weeks, but Gary O'Neil's team looked determined to end the campaign on a high note and had the better of the first-half chances.

Marcos Senesi and Dominic Solanke both went close for the Cherries, but the hosts were able to weather the storm until half-time through a combination of good fortune and some crucial last-ditch defending.

The crucial moment for Everton came 12 minutes into the second half: the ball dropped for Doucoure just outside the box, and the Malian midfielder lashed his effort past a powerless Mark Travers in the visitors' goal with the help of a slight deflection. Cue bedlam inside the Toffees' famous old home.

A long injury delay for Jordan Pickford to receive treatment ensured a nervy ending the game went into 10 minutes of stoppage time – during which the Everton goalkeeper made a vital save from Matias Vina's powerful volley – but Dyche's men held their nerve to survive, rendering Leicester's 2-1 victory over West Ham meaningless and condemning the 2015/16 Premier League champions to Championship football next term – along with Leeds, who were thrashed 4-1 at home by Tottenham.