AC Milan and Italy legend Pippo Inzaghi: ‘I’d love to manage a club in England one day’

AC Milan (opens in new tab) icon and Italy World Cup winner Pippo Inzaghi has revealed his dream of one day coaching a team in England – having almost signed for Watford as a player.

The former striker is currently in charge at Serie B outfit Reggina 1914, who are pushing for a play-off spot in the Italian second tier.

And Inzaghi has big ambitions for his managerial career, as he explained while answering FourFourTwo readers' questions for the latest issue available to buy (opens in new tab). He explained:

"Having come close to joining Watford as a player, I’d love to manage a club in England one day. English football fascinates me.

"It would be challenging, but my children would benefit from the cultural and language experience. Funnily enough, I never faced Chelsea (opens in new tab), Arsenal (opens in new tab) or Manchester City (opens in new tab) as a player: I had a few injuries during my time at Milan which stopped me from doing so.

"It would be amazing to manage the Italy national team in the future, too, but I’m still a young coach and I love being on the pitch every day."

Inzaghi scored 126 goals in 300 appearances for Milan, with whom he won the 2002/03 and 2006/07 Champions League, and two Serie A titles (as well as one previously with Juventus).