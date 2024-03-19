Act fast! Soccer Aid 2024 limited-edition kit officially unveiled - but only 500 are available to buy

Soccer Aid 2024 shirts have been revealed, with 500 World XI kits available to pre-order right now.

Adidas will manufacture the World XI kit for the first time ever, with pink and blue accents sitting atop a black base on the shirt. Naturally, the UNICEF logo features most prominently on the shirt, with Soccer Aid supporting the children's charity for the 13th year.

Over £38m has been raised for UNICEF since the first Soccer Aid event in 2006, and purchasing a World XI kit will help support the charity event. The shirt is available in men's, women's and children's sizes, so there's a great opportunity to pick one up before they're all sold out.

Soccer Aid 2024 World XI kit (Image credit: Soccer Aid)

The adult options both cost £60, while the kid's shirt is £45.

Just 500 World XI shirts are available for pre-order through Pro:Direct, though, so you'll have to act fast if you want to pick up the stunning shirt the likes of Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos and Usain Bolt will be wearing at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 9 June.

Pochettino will manage the World XI (Image credit: Soccer Aid)

That trio will be joined by Tommy Fury, Maisie Adam, Diamond, Martin Compston, Roman Kemp and Lee Mack, with more names to follow in due course. Current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will also manage the side.

England, meanwhile, will play in a specially-commissioned Euro 96 kit, ahead of the Three Lions playing at Euro 2024. Jill Scott will captain the England side in that retro-inspired kit, with a number of ex-internationals joining her in the side.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frank Lampard will manage England at Soccer Aid, too, with Robbie Williams, uncle Harry Redknapp and David Seaman assisting him from the sidelines.

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1594947&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prodirectsport.com%2Fsoccer%2Fp%2Fadidas-soccer-aid-2024-world-xi-shirt-black-pink-blue-mens-replica-1018034%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - prodirectsport.com"" target="_blank">Adidas Soccer Aid 2024 World XI shirt £60 Expect Eden Hazard to run rings around opponents once more at Stamford Bridge in June while wearing this shirt, with the former Chelsea man lacing up his boots for World XI alongside the legendary figure of Roberto Carlos. The black/pink/blue theme on the shirt perfectly complements one another - almost how organisers hope Hazard and comedian Lee Mack will work together on the pitch.