Adidas launch new Lionel Messi boots to celebrate "the greatest the game has ever seen"

Adidas have announced the launch the new Nemeziz Messi.1 boots, nicknamed Rey del Balon - or "King of the ball" - in celebration of the Barcelona and Argentina forward.

Messi has already been wearing the boots throughout March 2021 but, until now, the boots were unavailable to order. You can now get your hands on a pair via the Adidas website.

The Nemeziz boots are a tribute to a player who continues to break records in a remarkable career, including becoming the all-time record goalscorer for a single club earlier this season. Messi's 663 goals in 748 appearances is a record that might never be broken, hence Adidas dubbing the pint-sized forward the "greatest of all time".

The boots feature personalised embellishment details for Messi, including his name, a gold crown and Messi's signature logo in solar yellow.

The boots remain a Nemeziz design at their core, however, with the V-shape tension tape - modelled on dancer's slippers - offering increased ankle support.

The split outsole and Adidas's trademark Torsion System technology allows for extreme torsional movements - which helps players maintain balance at high speeds.

