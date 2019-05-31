Manchester United in pole position to sign France international

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The France international is set to depart PSG when his contract expires in a month's time.

The midfielder spent most of the 2018/19 campaign in exile after being banished from the first-team squad for failing to sign a new deal.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Rabiot in recent months, and Real Betis have now launched an ambitious move to capture the 24-year-old.

However, United's financial muscle puts them in pole position to land the soon-to-be free agent.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bolster his midfield options this summer, with Paul Pogba linked with Real Madrid and Ander Herrera set to join PSG.

