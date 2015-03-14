Ajax suspend youth team trio over 'assault'
Ajax have suspended three youth team players amid an investigation into claims an off-duty police officer was assaulted in Amsterdam.
The Dutch champions confirmed one of the trio has been summoned to court, while the other two have been cleared.
However, they will play no part in any of Ajax's youth team activities until the end of the investigation.
Ajax claimed they will "take appropriate" action after determining how the trio were involved.
