Alejandro Garnacho provides HUGE clue over his future at Manchester United in latest Instagram post

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has provided a huge clue over his future at Old Trafford.

The youngster featured for the full 90 minutes against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night and admiration rang out around the Theatre of Dreams throughout, despite links suggesting he may be on his way out of the club this month.

But Garnacho, who boasts over 12 million followers on Instagram, took to social media to perhaps hint as to where his imminent future may be.

Garnacho takes to Instagram amid talk over his future on Manchester United

A post shared by Alejandro Garnacho (@garnacho7) A photo posted by on

"Strong team performance," began the former Atletico Madrid winger. "Thank you Old Trafford."

Garnacho has been linked with both Napoli and Chelsea in recent weeks, as Manchester United battle to fend off Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) concerns. It is thought the Red Devils are holding out for a fee close to £60m for the youngster.

Garnacho has 13 goal contributions to his name so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think he is improving in every aspect in the game," said manager Ruben Amorim when asked about Garnacho's future on Thursday.

"He was better today playing inside, also outside and changing positions. He is improving the recovering position and until 90 minutes he is always there and helping.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Sometimes he shows some frustrations because he wants more. I think he has potential to be so much better and in these situations of the game. But what I can say is he understood what I am trying to do and I just want to be clear, I am trying to help them. In the end it is them that do the job."

Quizzed on whether Garnacho could leave the club before the February 3 deadline, Amorim added: "I am focused on the games and he is here, he is here playing for Manchester United. He was really important for us today so let's see in the next days."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Garnacho's sale would sell anger amongst most Manchester United fans given his popularity in recent years. It is a shame a sale for Marcus Rashford can't be agreed to further help their financial woes.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage.