Alexis Sanchez hints visa issue sorted as United States trip beckons

Alexis Sanchez finally looks set to join up with his Manchester United team-mates on their tour of the United States after hinting a visa issue denying him entry has been resolved.

Sanchez was unable to fly out to the USA with United when they initially left for their pre-season trip, with the club acknowledging a "personal administrative issue" prevented his travel.

It became apparent the problem related to not being granted a visa as a result of accepting a 16-month suspended jail sentence in Spain earlier in 2018 for tax fraud.

Manager Jose Mourinho said in a news conference on Thursday that Sanchez was "very sad" about the situation which was "not good for him or me", with the Portuguese coach suggesting United's pre-season has got off to a poor start.

But, Mourinho looks set to be handed a boost in the shape of Sanchez.

July 19, 2018

The Chile international posted on his official Instagram story a photo of himself and his personal trainer at United's Carrington training base, with the caption saying: "The last training in Manchester. Soon [USA]".

United play Liga MX side Club America in their first pre-season game in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, though that match is likely to come too soon for Sanchez.