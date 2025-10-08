Manchester United star 'shocked' by Ruben Amorim treatment - and looking for January exit: report

Manchester United could be held to ransom over the future of one of their stars.

Ruben Amorim has opted to choose Benjamin Sesko as his go-to man in attack so far this season, with Rasmus Hojlund shipped out to Italy.

But it is another Manchester United star who is now demanding further gametime or a resolution to his unhappiness, with the 2026 World Cup right around the corner.

Manchester United forward opts for a resolution to his future with World Cup on the horizon

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

After back-to-back goals against Brentford and Sunderland, Sesko's place in the side looks almost certainly safe for now at Old Trafford.

The former RB Leipzig man will be hoping to kick on after the upcoming international break, with Amorim keen to build on some positive results for the Red Devils in the last few weeks.

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko opened his account during the 3-1 loss at Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it isn't Sesko who is grabbing the headlines, but more Joshua Zirkzee, with the Netherlands international yet to start a game for Manchester United in all competitions so far this season.

In fact, Zirkzee has managed just four appearances, all from the bench and has played a worrying total of just 82 minutes so far this term. It is something which is beginning to alarm the player, writes Voetbal, who adds that a January move is not being ruled out.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With next summer's World Cup on the horizon, Zirkzee wants to earmark a place in Ronald Koeman's plans and feels that if this continues at Old Trafford, he will be left with no choice but to search for pastures new in January.

Serie A clubs such as AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli were all earmarked as potential destinations across the summer, and it remains to be seen whether they would once again be interested in the former Bologna man.

Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee has barely had a chance this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is hard to picture how Zirkzee fits into Manchester United's current system, especially given he isn't best utilised as a striker like Sesko is.

Perhaps he could operate as a number 10, but given how heavily the club paid for both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer, it doesn't look great at present for Zirkzee.