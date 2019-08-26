Inter want to complete Alexis Sanchez loan deal in next 72 hours - but there's a major sticking point

Inter are hoping to complete the loan signing of Alexis Sanchez in the next 72 hours, write the Daily Mirror.

However, Manchester United are insisting that the Serie A side pay a larger percentage of the forward's wages before they sanction his departure.

Sanchez currently earns £500,000 per week at Old Trafford, and United are asking for a commitment of at least £5m from Inter.

The Nerazzurri have so far fallen some way short of that figure but hope that the Red Devils will eventually drop their demands.

European clubs have until next Monday to complete their summer transfer business.

And Inter are hoping to have sealed the signing of Sanchez before their trip to Cagliari at the weekend.

