Alves own-goal pushes Almeria to brink

Zaragoza midfielder Gabi's shot after 70 minutes hit the post and went in off the Brazilian's back to leave Almeria 10 points from safety at the foot of the standings.

With five matches left to play, Almeria have 26 points, 19th-placed Hercules have 33, and 18th-placed Osasuna 35.

Javier Aguirre's Zaragoza climbed out of the relegation positions up to 17th with 36 points, the same as Malaga in 16th.