Ancelotti: Di Maria and Lopez not set for exit

Di Maria has long since been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United said to be eager to sign the Argentina winger ahead of the new season.

Lopez is reportedly a target for Monaco and Chelsea, but Real coach Ancelotti is not expecting either player to leave the European champions in the near future.

When asked about Di Maria, who has been given an extended break following his World Cup exploits, the Italian said: "No news. He's still on holiday and will come back to training with Real Madrid on 5 August, as is planned."

Ancelotti revealed that Iker Casillas will start Saturday's International Champions Cup clash with Manchester United in Michigan and the UEFA Super Cup encounter with Sevilla on August 12, but insisted no deal has been struck for Lopez to move on.

He said: "Diego Lopez looks good, as always. He is working hard and is very professional. There's no news on his exit. He's a Real Madrid player and won't play (against United) because I want to give Iker some minutes as he will play the Super Cup."

Levante keeper Keylor Navas is reportedly set to join the Madrid giants, but Ancelotti refused to discuss a potential move for the Costa Rica international.

"We had problems with the goalkeeping situation last year and I don't want to talk about Navas, a goalkeeper who right now isn't Real Madrid's," added Ancelotti.