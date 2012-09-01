Ancelotti: Van der Wiel set to join PSG soon

Most of the transfer windows in Europe's major leagues closed on Friday but France's remains open until Tuesday.

"I expect him to sign soon. He will probably start training with us next week," Ancelotti told a news conference.

According to media reports, big-spending PSG will pay a six million euro fee for the 24-year-old defender, who has 35 caps for Netherlands and featured in the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro finals.

Van der Wiel played 130 league games for Ajax, with which he won the Dutch league in 2011 and 2012.

The right-back will be in competition with Paris Saint-Germain captain Christophe Jallet, who made his debut for France last month.

"I don't think Christophe Jallet is in any trouble. We sign another right-back because Christophe was our only player capable to fill the position," Ancelotti said.