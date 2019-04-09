Ander Herrera speaks out on latest Manchester United contract developments

The Spanish midfielder’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been strongly linked with PSG, but ESPN FC believes Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter are also interested.

Herrera said he is willing to listen to offers from big clubs, with time running out for the Old Trafford hierarchy to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

"What I want is to beat Barcelona and think about football," Herrera told Diario ABC ahead of United’s Champions League quarter-final clash with the Catalan club on Wednesday.

"It's true that I only have two months left on my contract and as it is right now, Manchester and I are not thinking alike and there is no renewal agreement.

"But my duty is still to continue to listen to United. What it's clear to me is that I will continue playing for a big team. I take care of myself for that reason.

"I feel well and I want to continue in football for as long as my body allows me to, because the day I retire I will begin to regret to have hung up my boots.

"I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I don't close any doors."

Herrera was also questioned about speculation that Paul Pogba could move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer.

"Pogba would be a great reinforcement for Madrid and any team in the universe, but I hope he continues at United,” he replied.

"He is a midfielder who has all the qualities. He heads well, can strike with both feet. He is quick, powerful, helps at the defensive end, he can go one-on-one, he provides assists and scores."

