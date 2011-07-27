Anderson keen to fill Scholes void

Tottenham Hotspur’s Luka Modric and Samir Nasri of Arsenal have been linked with moves to United following the retirement of the former England international, while a move for Dutch international Wesley Sneijder has been played down by manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, it is Anderson who is hoping to emulate Scholes and prove that the 36-year-old United legend can be replaced.

“Scholes was amazing, a legend, but it means more opportunity, more space for me,” Anderson told Sky Sports News.

“Scholes was one player where I learn a lot, he was unbelievable and for me the best midfielder in the world.

“I think Scholes was very important for the team as he had amazing quality, but I think everyone together can take his position.”

Despite Ferguson stating that United won’t be bringing in any new signings, chief executive David Gill admitted that one more signing could be on the cards for the Premier League champions.



By Ben McAleer