Andy Robertson: Scotland's years in 'football wilderness' have helped inspire Euro 2024 spirit

Scotland left-back Andy Robertson insists nobody in the national team setup is getting ahead of themselves as they aim to get out of the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in the country’s history.

Robertson has been a key player for Scotland under Steve Clarke, who has guided the side to three successive summer tournaments after 23 years of falling short in qualifying.

That means that the overwhelming majority of the Scotland side will be too young to really remember their country's appearances at Euro 96 or the 1998 World Cup: 41-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon is the only member of their most recent squad who was any more than six years old for the latter tournament.

Scotland line-up ahead of facing Northern Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

As such, Robertson and co have grown up without any real expectations for their country – something the full-back feels is now actually standing them in good stead.

The Liverpool man explained in our new Euro 2024 preview edition of FourFourTwo magazine: “After so long in international football’s wilderness, no one can take back-to-back qualifications for granted.

“We’ve got no egos. No one thinks they’re bigger than the cause. No one is any more important than the guy next to them, whether it’s a regular starter or the third-choice goalkeeper. We all have the same goal.

“It sounds simple, but the closeness of the group is why we’ve been relatively successful. We’ve grown up together and it has been the same core of players from camp to camp. The same goes for the backroom staff. It’s hard to create that environment, but if you can get it right then you’re halfway there.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The manager has been so good from the minute he came in. Maybe it wasn’t obvious to begin with, from the outside looking in, because there wasn’t that instant upturn in results. But we knew, internally, that real progress was being made.

McTominay shone in Euro 2024 qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images)

“That confidence within the group was growing and we knew it was a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ it clicked. We haven’t looked back since.

“The team has evolved, and he has been the driving force behind that. He is constantly trying to spot little things that can improve us. He also listens to the players when the time is right, which says a lot for him given his experience and standing in the game. He wants to know what we think we can do better and he takes it on board.

“Qualifying for two European Championships is great and I hope that’s not the end of it. I feel there’s more we can achieve if we keep doing the right things.”

More Euro 2024 stories

Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know



Euro 2024 kits: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far



Euro 2024 Golden Boot: 8 potential contenders to watch out for in Germany