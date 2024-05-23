Andy Robertson: Scotland's years in 'football wilderness' have helped inspire Euro 2024 spirit

The Liverpool full-back says growing up without memories of seeing Scotland at any major tournaments has left Steve Clarke's squad without any egos

Scotland left-back Andy Robertson insists nobody in the national team setup is getting ahead of themselves as they aim to get out of the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in the country’s history.

Robertson has been a key player for Scotland under Steve Clarke, who has guided the side to three successive summer tournaments after 23 years of falling short in qualifying.

