Apple could hold key to Lionel Messi signing for Inter Miami - report

Brands including Apple and Adidas could holds the key to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami.

It has been revealed by Spanish football reporter Guillem Balague that the MLS side owned by David Beckham have made a contract offer to the Argentine, with the deal involving a number of complicated sponsorship partnerships and incentives from the likes of Apple and Adidas. This is in response to rumours of an eye-watering financial package having been offered to Messi by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Inter Miami feel the only way they will be able to compete if they enlist the help of huge brands that will help to finance the deal in exchange for increased exposure and collaboration with the forward.

Messi is available on a free transfer this summer, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain running out at the end of June. The French club confirmed his departure over the weekend, and he made his final bow in a 3-2 defeat to Clermont Foot.

Barcelona are also said to be competing for the player's signature. Messi is a legend in Catelonia, having helped his former side to 10 La Ligas and five Champions Leagues during his time at the club.

Messi looks set to feature for Argentina in the upcoming friendlies against Australia on June 15 and Indonesia on June 19. A decision on his future will likely have to wait until after those fixtures have been completed.