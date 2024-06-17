Arsenal in talks with Victor Osimhen, over astonishing cut-price deal: report

Arsenal have begun talks over Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen coming to the Emirates Stadium this summer in a sensational move.

Osimhen has been a target for plenty of top clubs in Europe for a few seasons now, with Arsenal now said to be one of the main suitors for the Nigerian. Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to bring in support for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus up front.

The Gunners have ended their pursuit of Slovenian superstar Benjamin Sesko, following the forward signing a new deal with RB Leipzig, as per The Athletic.

Arsenal have ended their interest in Benjamin Sesko (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, relayed by Area Napoli, has claimed that Arsenal are looking to get Napoli star Osimhen at a reduced price. Earlier this week, Il Roma reported that Osimhen's agent has begun talks with the north Londoners.

“[Arsenal] will now try with the Nigerian but not by paying the onerous amount of the clause, but a lower sum,” Venerato explained. “Napoli will have to evaluate the pros and cons.”

Osimhen's release clause is around £113 million, with Napoli said to be demanding the full fee in March when Chelsea enquired.

Mikel Arteta won't pay nine figures for Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's obvious that Napoli will want a high figure for Osimhen, given that they will owe a percentage of any sale to former club, Lille, but it may have backfired that club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has confirmed that the star striker will leave this summer. Arsenal are not willing to pay the full amount for the 25-year-old – while other Premier League clubs might be priced out of Napoli's demands.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Osimhen is worth €100m, according to Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are facing the prospect of losing three players in the coming weeks, as transfer activity ramps up. According to reports, the Gunners are looking to bring in a Real Madrid star.

Benjamin Sesko has turned down Arsenal to remain at RB Leipzig, meanwhile a former Gunners star has expressed his doubts over Mikel Arteta.