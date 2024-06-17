Arsenal in talks with Victor Osimhen, over astonishing cut-price deal: report

By
published

Arsenal have opened talks with Victor Osimhen and will look to bring in the Nigerian on a reduced fee

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Juventus FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Naples Italy on 3 March 2024.
(Image credit: Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal have begun talks over Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen coming to the Emirates Stadium this summer in a sensational move.

Osimhen has been a target for plenty of top clubs in Europe for a few seasons now, with Arsenal now said to be one of the main suitors for the Nigerian. Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to bring in support for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus up front. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 