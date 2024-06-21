Arsenal make offer for Euro 2024 star following superb display: report

Arsenal have tabled an offer for a stage of Euro 2024 following an impressive performance so far at the tournament.

The Gunners are yet to pounce in the transfer market, preferring to take their time with summer business thus far. There are set to be outgoings at the Emirates Stadium this summer, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah linked with exits.

But sporting director Edu Gaspar has reportedly already submitted his offer for someone who fans will have seen star this week in the Euros, as the Brazilian gets the ball rolling on Arsenal's window.

Turkish outlet Ajan Spor have claimed that the Gunners have tabled €20 million for Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu.

This follows claims from journalist Sacha Tavolieri who said in May on X (formerly Twitter) that the Gunners were close to agreeing personal terms with the left-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with an exit – with Arsenal stalling over renewing his contract – while Kieran Tierney was expected to leave this summer, before his injury for Scotland this week at the Euros.

Arsenal struggled to find a left-back who could hold down the role regularly last season, with Takehiro Tomiyasu ending the campaign as first-choice in that position after displacing Jakub Kiwior. Jurrien Timber spent almost the entirety of the season on the treatment table following his opening-day ACL injury, before returning for the final game of the season.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the move for Kadioglu makes plenty of sense from the point of view of the player's profile. The Gunners need another left-back who is as strong defensively as going forward, with a lack of well-rounded full-backs in their other potential options.

Ferdi Kadioglu is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been very little talk of the move, however, outside of Turkey. Jorrel Hato has been extensively linked as a potential left-back, however, so it wouldn't surprise us if the Turkish international is more of a backup behind another transfer target.

Kadioglu is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt.

